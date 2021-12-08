Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin acquired 30,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RVNC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

RVNC opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

