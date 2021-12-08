Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 12,960.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 155,785 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNR opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of -1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

