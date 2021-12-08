Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 191,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.