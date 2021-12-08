Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 264,866 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 202,455 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBP stock opened at $137.08 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $5,960,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $10,236,305 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

