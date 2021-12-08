Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBACU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,281,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 32.9% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 465,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 115,285 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 483.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 103,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85,507 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 233.3% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $335,000.

EBACU opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

