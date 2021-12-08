La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 60.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,889,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,810 shares of company stock worth $4,710,725 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of LZB opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

