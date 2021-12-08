Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

