Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price increased by Barclays from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TS. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.64.

Shares of TS stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

