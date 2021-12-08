Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GTLB. Truist started coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.90.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $77.55 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.