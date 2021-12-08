Royal Bank of Canada Has $435,000 Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 139,733.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK stock opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.