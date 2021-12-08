DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in DouYu International by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

DouYu International stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $814.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.21. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

