Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stake Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Worthington Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Worthington Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.