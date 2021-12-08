Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 79.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 351,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $60.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.6668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

