Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Orchid Island Capital worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 42,746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $720.37 million, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.45%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -975.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

