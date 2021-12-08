Morgan Stanley Has $4.87 Million Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 4.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 279,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 619,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 240,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 104,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 33,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

