Morgan Stanley Purchases 48,626 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.62% of VirnetX worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 360,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 412,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 81,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VHC opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $196.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

