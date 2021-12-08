Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 291.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 70,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JQUA stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.