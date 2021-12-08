Contrasting Grocery Outlet (GO) & Its Peers

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Grocery Outlet to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 2.58% 9.62% 3.63% Grocery Outlet Competitors 1.82% 22.10% 4.72%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grocery Outlet and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 5 2 0 2.29 Grocery Outlet Competitors 1107 2621 2670 83 2.27

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $30.71, suggesting a potential upside of 12.34%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 20.37%. Given Grocery Outlet’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.13 billion $106.71 million 34.18 Grocery Outlet Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 10.13

Grocery Outlet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet. Grocery Outlet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet’s peers have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grocery Outlet peers beat Grocery Outlet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

