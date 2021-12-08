MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$583,304.12 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,228.

Peter Megaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total transaction of C$488,875.00.

TSE:MAG opened at C$19.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.95. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.51.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.36.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

