Royal Bank of Canada Has $404,000 Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Andersons were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Andersons by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 92.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $908,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,280. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.70. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

