Bank of America Corp DE Purchases New Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APP. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.92.

In other news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $66,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,900,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,394,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,492 shares of company stock worth $81,105,233 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

