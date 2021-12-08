Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TNDM. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $139.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.62 and a beta of 0.37. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,942 shares of company stock valued at $18,952,755. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,293,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,636,000 after purchasing an additional 204,410 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

