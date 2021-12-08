Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ REAX opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 657.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the third quarter worth $55,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 48.1% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 280.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

