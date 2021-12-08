Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Mynaric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mynaric alerts:

NASDAQ:MYNA opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Mynaric has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.