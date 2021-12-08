Brian C. Cornell Sells 30,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Target stock opened at $245.63 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.78 and a 200 day moving average of $246.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

