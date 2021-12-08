Catherine Eva Spear Sells 84,889 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Catherine Eva Spear also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FIGS alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60.

On Monday, November 15th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40.

On Monday, September 20th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 19.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.