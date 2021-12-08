Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) VP Sells $1,733,760.00 in Stock

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $295.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

