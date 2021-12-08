W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report sales of $147.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.91 million and the highest is $166.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $94.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $528.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $558.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $615.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $638.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:WTI opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $523.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.00. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

