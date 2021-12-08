Macquarie Initiates Coverage on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JD. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54. JD.com has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 54.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 107,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 37,846 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 212.8% in the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $144,475,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

