Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $326.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COUP. Truist cut their target price on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.64.

Shares of COUP opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $162.41 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $268,888.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after buying an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,829,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

