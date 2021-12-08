SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $85.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after buying an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 425.4% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 45,039 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

