Cowen Begins Coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

LVLU stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

