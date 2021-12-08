Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Veritex alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. Veritex has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,968,000 after acquiring an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veritex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,598,000 after acquiring an additional 163,279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,912 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veritex by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,054,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veritex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,613,000 after acquiring an additional 37,681 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.