ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 38 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABBN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 33 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 33.21.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.