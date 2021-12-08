Morgan Stanley Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

In other The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 163,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GGZ opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.