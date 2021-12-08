State Street Corp Makes New $328,000 Investment in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $273,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $93.20 million, a P/E ratio of -143.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

