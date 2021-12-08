28,028 Shares in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ideal Power in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 39.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the second quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 389.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 189,592 shares during the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ideal Power from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $46,863.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $48,740.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,215 over the last ninety days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPWR stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. Ideal Power Inc. has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $24.95.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.