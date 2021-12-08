Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 507.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Performant Financial were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

PFMT stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.75 million, a P/E ratio of -40.85 and a beta of -0.82. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFMT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 281,943 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $1,006,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

