First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in First Financial Northwest were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

FFNW opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.55.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

