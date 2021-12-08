71,748 Shares in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 71,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 98,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CAPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 6.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

