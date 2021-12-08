State Street Corp Makes New $382,000 Investment in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 326,799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 1,055.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 512,920 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 83.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 38.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 103.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 446,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 104.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 106,962 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inpixon alerts:

NASDAQ INPX opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Inpixon has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 269.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%.

About Inpixon

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.