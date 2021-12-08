Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $181.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.79.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,717 shares of company stock valued at $370,776. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

