Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SD. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 32.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 201,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 5,073.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,087 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Shares of SD stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 55.10%.

SandRidge Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 10th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.