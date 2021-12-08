Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 87.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 266,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $25,572.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,882 shares of company stock valued at $198,091. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

