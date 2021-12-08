Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $399,000 Stock Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 178,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 275,064 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $140.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

