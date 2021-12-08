Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth about $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIU opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NIU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

