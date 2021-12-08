Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Seelos Therapeutics were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 347.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,159 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 42.2% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,742,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 517,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 150.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 817,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 520.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 637,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.77. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.