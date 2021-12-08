Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 12,562 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth $185,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ORN. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $132.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.