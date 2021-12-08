Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,073 FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,073 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 32.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 31.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $181,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

