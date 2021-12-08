Entain (LON:ENT) PT Raised to GBX 2,400 at Peel Hunt

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,300 ($30.50) to GBX 2,400 ($31.83) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,370 ($31.43) to GBX 2,400 ($31.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($28.71) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.48) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.50) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,149.11 ($28.50).

Entain stock opened at GBX 1,709.50 ($22.67) on Wednesday. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,500 ($33.15). The stock has a market cap of £10.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,006.07.

In related news, insider Stella David purchased 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,053 ($27.22) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($99,423.90). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.93), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($349,237.20).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

